Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On June 16

Guerrero is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .366 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 39 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Payton Tolle (3-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.