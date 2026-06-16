FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On June 16

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .366 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 39 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Payton Tolle (3-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News