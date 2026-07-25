Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On July 25
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .343 OBP and .354 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 53 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 42 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 12-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.