Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 13

Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .338 OBP and .357 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 60 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 46 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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