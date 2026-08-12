Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On Aug. 12

Guerrero is hitting for a .261 BA, .338 OBP and .356 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 59 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 46 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (4-3) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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