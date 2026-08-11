Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On Aug. 11

Guerrero is hitting for a .261 BA, .338 OBP and .357 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 59 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 46 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval (1-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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