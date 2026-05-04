Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 4

Guerrero is hitting for a .333 BA, .421 OBP and .437 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 21 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Twins.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.