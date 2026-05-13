Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 13

Guerrero is hitting for a .292 BA, .375 OBP and .377 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 23 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 18 runs. Guerrero has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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