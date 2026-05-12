Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 12

Guerrero is hitting for a .300 BA, .386 OBP and .387 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 23 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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