Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 12
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .300 BA, .386 OBP and .387 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 23 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.