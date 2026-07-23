Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Rays On July 23

Guerrero is hitting for a .256 BA, .338 OBP and .351 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 52 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 41 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rays.

Ian Seymour makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.