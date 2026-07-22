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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On July 22

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .256 BA, .339 OBP and .349 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 52 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 41 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (5-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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