Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On July 21

Guerrero is hitting for a .259 BA, .342 OBP and .353 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 52 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 41 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (7-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.