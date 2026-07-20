Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 20

Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .346 OBP and .357 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 52 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 41 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez (8-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season.

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