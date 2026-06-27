Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Rangers On June 27

Guerrero is hitting for a .276 BA, .358 OBP and .360 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 45 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 34 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his second of the season.

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