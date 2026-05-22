Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Pirates On May 22

Guerrero is hitting for a .283 BA, .374 OBP and .372 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 29 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. Guerrero has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.14 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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