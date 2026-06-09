Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On June 9

Guerrero is hitting for a .282 BA, .372 OBP and .368 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 38 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 25 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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