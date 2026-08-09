Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 9

Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .341 OBP and .358 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 58 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 46 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 164 strikeouts.

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