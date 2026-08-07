Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 7

Guerrero is hitting for a .259 BA, .338 OBP and .349 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 56 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 44 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Zack Wheeler (10-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.49 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.

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