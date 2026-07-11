Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 11

Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .345 OBP and .351 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 50 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 38 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Walker Buehler (5-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.