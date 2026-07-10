Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Padres On July 10

Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .343 OBP and .351 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 48 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 37 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Giants.

JP Sears (2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.