Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Orioles On June 7

Guerrero is hitting for a .292 BA, .383 OBP and .381 SLG with a 9.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 38 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 25 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

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