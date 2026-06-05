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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Orioles On June 5

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 5 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .300 BA, .391 OBP and .391 SLG with a 9.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 37 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) against the Braves.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (3-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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