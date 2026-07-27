Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Nationals On July 27
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .264 BA, .345 OBP and .355 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 54 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 44 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Eddy Yean starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.