Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Nationals On July 27

Guerrero is hitting for a .264 BA, .345 OBP and .355 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 54 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 44 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Eddy Yean starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.

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