Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Mets On July 1

Guerrero is hitting for a .268 BA, .347 OBP and .348 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 45 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 34 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (5-6) takes the mound for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

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