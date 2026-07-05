Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Mariners On July 5

Guerrero is hitting for a .265 BA, .346 OBP and .346 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 46 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 35 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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