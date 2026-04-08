Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Dodgers On April 8

Guerrero is hitting for a .237 BA, .383 OBP and .316 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored three runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (1-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

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