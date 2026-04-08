Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Dodgers On April 8
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .237 BA, .383 OBP and .316 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored three runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani (1-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.