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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Dodgers On April 8

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .237 BA, .383 OBP and .316 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored three runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (1-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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