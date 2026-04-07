Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Dodgers On April 7
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .265 BA, .419 OBP and .353 SLG with a 9.3% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.