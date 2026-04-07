Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Dodgers On April 7

Guerrero is hitting for a .265 BA, .419 OBP and .353 SLG with a 9.3% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

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