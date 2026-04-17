Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Diamondbacks On April 17

Guerrero is hitting for a .323 BA, .436 OBP and .431 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored seven runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Guerrero has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Mike Soroka (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.