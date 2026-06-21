Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Cubs On June 21

Guerrero is hitting for a .279 BA, .365 OBP and .370 SLG with a 10.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 42 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 31 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.

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