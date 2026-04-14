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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Brewers On April 14

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .321 BA, .446 OBP and .434 SLG with a 9.2% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored six runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Guerrero has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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