Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Braves On June 3

Guerrero is hitting for a .297 BA, .390 OBP and .387 SLG with a 10% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 35 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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