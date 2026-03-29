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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Athletics On March 29

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Athletics at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Guerrero had a .292 BA, .381 OBP and .467 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .848, which ranked 19th in MLB, and he scored 96 runs. In 680 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 84 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Luis Morales will start for the Athletics, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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