Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Angels On May 8

Guerrero is hitting for a .319 BA, .403 OBP and .415 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 21 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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