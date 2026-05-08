FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Angels On May 8

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Friday, May 8 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .319 BA, .403 OBP and .415 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 21 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News