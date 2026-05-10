Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Angels On May 10
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .317 BA, .405 OBP and .408 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 23 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.