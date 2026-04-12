Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 12
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Pasquantino is hitting for a .164 BA, .250 OBP and .182 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .432 and he has scored three runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Grant Taylor (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.42 ERA in 6 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.