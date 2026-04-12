Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 12

Pasquantino is hitting for a .164 BA, .250 OBP and .182 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .432 and he has scored three runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Grant Taylor (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.42 ERA in 6 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

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