Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 11

Pasquantino is hitting for a .173 BA, .267 OBP and .192 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .459 and he has scored three runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to Erick Fedde (0-2) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.