Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 11
Vinnie Pasquantino and his Kansas City Royals will face the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Pasquantino is hitting for a .173 BA, .267 OBP and .192 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .459 and he has scored three runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.
The White Sox will look to Erick Fedde (0-2) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.