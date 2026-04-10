Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Play White Sox On April 10

Pasquantino is hitting for a .184 BA, .281 OBP and .204 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .485 and he has scored three runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (2-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start this season.

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