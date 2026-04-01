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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino

Kansas City Royals • #9 1B

Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Face Twins On April 1

Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pasquantino had a .264 BA, .323 OBP and .475 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .798 and he scored 72 runs. In 682 plate appearances, he hit 32 home runs (17th in MLB) and drove in 113 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vinnie Pasquantino

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