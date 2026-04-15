Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Take On Tigers On April 15

Pasquantino is hitting for a .143 BA, .233 OBP and .159 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .392 and he has scored four runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.