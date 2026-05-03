Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against Mariners On May 3

Pasquantino is hitting for a .179 BA, .278 OBP and .348 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 13 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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