Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Face Mariners On May 1

Pasquantino is hitting for a .165 BA, .274 OBP and .320 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 11 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Bryan Woo (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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