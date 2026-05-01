Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Face Mariners On May 1
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, May 1 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Pasquantino is hitting for a .165 BA, .274 OBP and .320 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 11 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.
Bryan Woo (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.