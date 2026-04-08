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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino

Kansas City Royals • #9 1B

Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On April 8

Vinnie Pasquantino and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Pasquantino is hitting for a .195 BA, .306 OBP and .220 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .526 and he has scored three runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Joey Cantillo (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vinnie Pasquantino

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