Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On April 8
Vinnie Pasquantino and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Pasquantino is hitting for a .195 BA, .306 OBP and .220 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .526 and he has scored three runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.
The Guardians will look to Joey Cantillo (0-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.