Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Take On Guardians On April 7

Pasquantino is hitting for a .211 BA, .311 OBP and .237 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored three runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (1-1) starts for the Guardians, his third this season.

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