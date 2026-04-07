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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino

Kansas City Royals • #9 1B

Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Take On Guardians On April 7

Vinnie Pasquantino and his Kansas City Royals will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Pasquantino is hitting for a .211 BA, .311 OBP and .237 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored three runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (1-1) starts for the Guardians, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vinnie Pasquantino

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