Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Take On Guardians On April 6

Pasquantino is hitting for a .206 BA, .300 OBP and .235 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .535 and he has scored two runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Brewers.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (0-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.