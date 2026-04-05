Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Take On Brewers On April 5

Pasquantino is hitting for a .172 BA, .286 OBP and .207 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .493 and he has scored two runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (0-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

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