Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Take On Brewers On April 5
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Pasquantino is hitting for a .172 BA, .286 OBP and .207 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .493 and he has scored two runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.
Kyle Harrison (0-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.