Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against Brewers On April 3

Pasquantino is hitting for a .200 BA, .320 OBP and .250 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Chad Patrick (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.

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