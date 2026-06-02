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Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Tigers On June 2

Victor Mesa Jr. and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mesa has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mesa is hitting for a .211 BA, .318 OBP and .368 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored three runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (0-7) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.81 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

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