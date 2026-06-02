Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Tigers On June 2

Mesa is hitting for a .211 BA, .318 OBP and .368 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored three runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (0-7) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.81 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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