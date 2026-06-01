Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Tigers On June 1

Mesa had a .188 BA, .297 OBP and .344 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .641 and he scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ty Madden will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.

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