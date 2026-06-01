Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Tigers On June 1
Victor Mesa Jr. and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mesa has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mesa had a .188 BA, .297 OBP and .344 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .641 and he scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Ty Madden will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.