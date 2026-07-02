FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Royals On July 2

Victor Mesa Jr. and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Mesa has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Mesa is hitting for a .200 BA, .297 OBP and .354 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 10 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek gets the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News