Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Royals On July 2

Mesa is hitting for a .200 BA, .297 OBP and .354 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 10 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek gets the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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