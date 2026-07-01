Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Play Royals On July 1

Mesa is hitting for a .197 BA, .300 OBP and .361 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored nine runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.18 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

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