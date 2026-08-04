Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Rockies On Aug. 4

Mesa is hitting for a .203 BA, .285 OBP and .406 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 17 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. Mesa has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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